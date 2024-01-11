Operational Art: A Critical Military Concept and its Implications in Modern Warfare

Operational art, a critical military concept, serves as the critical bridge between strategic objectives delineated by military and political leaders and the tactical execution of battles on the ground. The concept is a ‘wicked test’ of a commander’s judgment, indicating its intricacy and the high level of skill required to effectively navigate warfare’s landscape. It involves a commander’s direction to their staff to delve into specific ideas, indicating a collaborative process that necessitates a profound understanding of both the broader goals of a military campaign and the practical realities faced by troops in combat. This process is paramount in ensuring that the tactics employed in individual battles align with the overarching strategy, thereby augmenting the probability of achieving the desired outcomes.

The Pentagon’s ‘Replicator’ Initiative

The article delves into the Pentagon’s ‘Replicator’ initiative, aiming to develop acceleration pathways for specific systems that fulfill operational criteria. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks made key capability selections for the initiative, and the Pentagon’s plan is to field multiple thousands of attritable autonomous systems at scale in multiple domains. This initiative was spurred by China’s military mass advantage, leading the Pentagon to develop acceleration pathways for specific systems to meet capability requirements.

Threats to International Humanitarian Law

The piece also discusses the threats posed to international humanitarian law (IHL) in current conflicts, particularly focusing on the erosion of commitment to IHL by parties in conflicts such as Hamas-Israel and Russia-Ukraine. It points out the attention deficit disorder of the international community in focusing on IHL violations, and the misapplication of IHL rules in conflicts. The article accentuates the need for a better understanding of operational art in warfare to ensure the effectiveness of IHL.

Impacts of Operational Art Mastery

Commanders who excel in operational art are capable of making informed decisions that can significantly impact the success of military operations. Their understanding and implementation of operational art can contribute to the tactical and strategic success of military campaigns. It is a skill that, while complex, plays a crucial role in navigating the complexities of warfare and ultimately achieving desired outcomes.