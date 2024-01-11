en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reportedly Marries Longtime Partner Oliver Mulherin Amidst Professional Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reportedly Marries Longtime Partner Oliver Mulherin Amidst Professional Challenges

Sam Altman, the high-profile CEO of OpenAI, has reportedly tied the knot with longtime partner Oliver Mulherin, as suggested by images circulating on social media. The couple, notoriously private about their relationship, were captured in a serene, undisclosed location, exchanging vows and rings. No confirmation of the event has been received from the couple themselves, as Mulherin’s Instagram account remains private.

The Couple’s Journey

Altman and Mulherin have been spotted together at several events in the past, including a US State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their relationship, though closely guarded, has been marked by their shared interest in AI projects and their mutual desire to start a family. The pair have previously spoken about their living arrangements, splitting their time between the buzz of San Francisco and the tranquil vineyards of Napa, California.

Altman’s Previous Relationship

Before his relationship with Mulherin, Altman was in a nine-year relationship with Nick Sivo, with whom he co-founded the geolocation startup, Loopt. This venture was later acquired by Green Dot Corporation. It was during this time that Altman began to make his mark in the tech industry, later moving on to helm OpenAI.

Professional Turmoil Amid Personal Milestone

Altman’s wedding comes amidst a turbulent time in his professional life. The CEO recently faced a board termination and the appointment of two interim CEOs at OpenAI before being reinstated. Despite these professional challenges, Altman has expressed his excitement about his personal life, openly sharing his intentions to have children with Mulherin.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
28 seconds ago
Ministry of ICT and UNDP Collaborate to Launch New Innovation Hub
In a significant move towards fostering technological creativity and development, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has inaugurated a groundbreaking innovation hub. Located at the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT) Nakawa Campus in Kampala, this innovation hub has been revamped with the
Ministry of ICT and UNDP Collaborate to Launch New Innovation Hub
EMC Testing Market to Skyrocket to US$ 3.99 billion by 2030, Spurred by 5G Advancements
1 min ago
EMC Testing Market to Skyrocket to US$ 3.99 billion by 2030, Spurred by 5G Advancements
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
1 min ago
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
Cambodian Enterprise Revolutionizes Traditional Cuisine Processing for Global Export
33 seconds ago
Cambodian Enterprise Revolutionizes Traditional Cuisine Processing for Global Export
Philippines and US Forces Successfully Complete Joint Maritime Patrol Amid Tensions
41 seconds ago
Philippines and US Forces Successfully Complete Joint Maritime Patrol Amid Tensions
Insecurity Surge in Luanda Sub-County: A Crisis and Response
45 seconds ago
Insecurity Surge in Luanda Sub-County: A Crisis and Response
Latest Headlines
World News
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
1 min
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
2 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
3 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
3 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
3 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
5 mins
Kenya's President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
5 mins
Pamela Ngubane: From Israeli Advocacy to Palestinian Support
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
5 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Overcome Two-Goal Deficit to Triumph in Shootout Against Canadiens
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
6 mins
Washington Commanders Undergoing Transformation Under New Owner Josh Harris
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
44 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
7 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app