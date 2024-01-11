Ondo Redemption Front Demands Probe into State-Owned Company, Prepares for 2024 Election

In a recent move signaling the demand for greater transparency and accountability in Ondo State, Nigeria, the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF) has called for an immediate probe into the alleged financial mismanagement at the state-owned Okitipupa Oil Palm PLC.

The ORF, a pressure group, has taken a firm stance against the alleged illegal withdrawals of funds from the company, which it claims should have contributed to state dividends.

The group’s Chairman, Mr. Ayo Ologun, and Co-Chairman, Mr. Kayode Mogbojuri, voiced the call during a press conference, urging both the state government and anti-graft agencies to scrutinize the company’s management.

The duo cited petitions from company employees that pointed towards suspicious account activity. According to ORF, these actions have led to substantial financial losses that should have otherwise benefited the state’s coffers.