Chef Joe Hill Brings Southeast Asian Flavours to the Great British Menu

Known for his culinary prowess and innovative approach to southeast Asian cuisine, Joe Hill, the acclaimed chef and proprietor of The Table restaurant in Broadstairs, Kent, is making waves on BBC Two's Great British Menu. Representing London and southeast England, Hill is one of four chefs competing for the honor of serving their dishes at the show's illustrious final banquet.

The Great British Menu: An Olympic Tribute

Now in its 19th series, The Great British Menu has rolled out a theme that resonates with the global audience - a tribute to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The final banquet, a celebration of the athletes of Team GB who will compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics, is the prized goal for the competing chefs. Hill, born with a disability, feels a deep-rooted connection with the Paralympics and views this competition as a platform to challenge stereotypes about his capabilities as a chef.

An Asian Influence: Joe Hill's Culinary Journey

From a young age, Hill's palate was nurtured by his parents with Japanese and Asian cuisine. His career trajectory has seen him work alongside culinary giants like Gordon Ramsay and Tom Aikens, experiences that further honed his culinary skills. His restaurant, The Table, offers a gustatory journey through Japan with a menu enriched by the country's cuisine. To maintain a serene dining environment, the restaurant has instituted a policy of not permitting children under ten after 6 pm.

The Competition Heats Up: Mains and Desserts

The Great British Menu is known for its episodes that showcase the chefs preparing a variety of courses. In the upcoming episode, the focus will be on mains and desserts. Hill's dishes, which celebrate the Olympic Torch and incorporate ingredients like miso curd, passionfruit foam, and candy floss flames, are a testament to his creative flair and ability to seamlessly blend southeast Asian flavours.