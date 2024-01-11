en English
Oldest Reptile Skin Fossil Found, Offers Evolutionary Insights

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
In a landmark discovery that redefines our understanding of evolutionary history, a team of paleontologists has unearthed the oldest fossilized reptile skin ever discovered. Estimated to be between 286-289 million years old, this ancient skin flake, found in the Richards Spur quarry in southern Oklahoma, predates both mammals and the oldest dinosaurs. This extraordinary find is at least 21 million years older than the previous oldest known example.

Preservation of Ancient Reptile Skin

The preservation of this soft tissue, usually quick to decay before fossilization, was facilitated by the unique conditions of the now filled-in limestone cave network at Richards Spur. Here, oxygen-poor sediments and oil seeps created an environment conducive to the preservation of such organic materials.

The fossil’s age was determined by analyzing the youngest stalagmite rings and utilizing Uranium-Lead radioisotope dating methods. This skin sample, about the size of a fingernail, was documented in a study published in the journal Current Biology.

Evolutionary Insights and Speculations

This discovery offers valuable insights into the evolution of amniotes, a group that includes reptiles, birds, and mammals. The specimen closely resembles modern crocodile skin, suggesting the importance of skin structure in the evolution and adaptation to life on land.

While the exact animal from which the skin came cannot be definitively determined, it is speculated that it may have been from Captorhinus aguti, a common lizard-like animal prevalent during the Permian Period.

Implications for Future Research

This groundbreaking discovery has significant implications for our understanding of evolutionary history and the progression of life on Earth. It provides a fascinating glimpse into the past and the conditions that led to the development of modern life forms. Furthermore, it opens up new avenues for research, as scientists continue to explore and decipher the mysteries of our planet’s rich and complex history.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

