Youngstown Veteran Edward 'Bud' Zoblisien Passes, Leaves Legacy of Love and Outdoorsmanship

Bud Zoblisien, a cherished family man, and respected community member, passed away on February 24, 2024, following a brief battle with cancer. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 5, 1939, Bud served in the Army as a cook before embarking on a career as a welder and showing his passion for hunting and fishing.

Life and Legacy

Survived by his loving wife, Joanne, children Bryon, Michael, and Shirley, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Bud's life was a testament to the values of family, service, and a love for the natural world. His service in the Armed Forces and career at Youngstown Steel Door highlighted his dedication and hard work, while his hobbies revealed a man deeply connected with nature's tranquility. Bud's familial bonds were further illustrated by the legacy he leaves behind, a family united in love and respect for their patriarch.

Celebration of a Life Well-Lived

On March 9, 2024, Bud's life will be celebrated at Stone Wall Lodge, an event expected to draw family, friends, and community members together in remembrance. This celebration underscores the impact Bud had on those around him, not just as a family man but as a community figure known for his generosity, spirit, and kindness. The gathering is not just a farewell but a celebration of a life that exemplified resilience, compassion, and a profound connection with the outdoors.

Reflections and Moving Forward

As Bud's family and friends prepare to say their final goodbyes, his story offers a moment for reflection on the importance of cherishing life's simple pleasures and the enduring strength of familial bonds. Bud Zoblisien's legacy is a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on many lives through acts of love, perseverance, and a deep appreciation for nature's gifts. As the community comes together to honor his memory, Bud's spirit will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence those he leaves behind.