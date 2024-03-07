WWII Veteran Jack Parkinson, Fallbrook's Pioneer of the Year, Passes at 99

Robert John Parkinson, known affectionately as "Jack" by friends and family, died on February 22, 2024, at the age of 99, leaving behind a legacy of military service and community involvement. Born in Boston and a longtime resident of Fallbrook, Jack was a decorated WWII veteran and a beloved community leader, recognized by the Fallbrook Historical Society as Pioneer of the Year in 2012.

Service and Community

Jack's journey from the decks of the USS West Virginia, where he served as a gunner's mate during WWII, to his active participation in the Fallbrook community, showcases a life dedicated to service. After the war, Jack returned to Fallbrook, becoming a familiar face at the local VFW Post 1924 and spearheading the creation of a permanent memorial for local veterans. His commitment to honoring those who served reflected his deep respect for the sacrifices of his fellow servicemen and women.

Retiring in 1986 after a long career with Safeway, Jack's later years were filled with travel, volunteering, and enjoying time with family and friends. Whether it was dancing with his wife Pauline to the tunes of the '40s, journeying to Australia, or engaging with the Fallbrook community, Jack embraced life with enthusiasm and generosity. His love for old movies, westerns, and sports was only matched by his devotion to his family, who remember him as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.