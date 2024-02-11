WWII Hero and Lawn Bowls Icon Douglas Ross Arrowsmith Dies at 101

Douglas Ross Arrowsmith, a decorated World War II bomber pilot and a prominent figure in Western Australia's lawn bowls community, passed away at the age of 101. His family announced his death on February 11, 2024, with deep sadness and fond memories.

A Heroic Past

Arrowsmith, born on July 23, 1922, in Perth, Western Australia, served as a pilot during World War II. He flew 39 missions as part of the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) No. 460 Squadron, which operated under the Royal Air Force's Bomber Command. Arrowsmith piloted the renowned Avro Lancaster bomber, conducting daring nighttime raids over Europe.

His bravery and exceptional skills earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). The London Gazette citation, dated April 20, 1945, commended Arrowsmith for his "consistent skill and determination" and noted his "outstanding ability and devotion to duty."

A Life in Lawn Bowls

Post-war, Arrowsmith returned to his hometown, where he became an influential figure in the local lawn bowls community. Affectionately known as "Ld'H," he dedicated over five decades to the sport, serving in various capacities, including as a coach, umpire, and club president.

Arrowsmith's contributions to lawn bowls extended beyond Perth. He played a crucial role in developing the sport at the national level, serving as the Western Australian representative on the Australian Bowls Council for many years. In recognition of his service, he was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 2001.

Arrowsmith's passing marks the end of an era. His family, friends, and the broader community remember him as a humble hero who touched many lives. In a statement, his family said, "Doug will be remembered for his service to his country, his commitment to his community, and his unwavering love for his family."