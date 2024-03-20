Wilbur C. Wilson, Esteemed GM Worker and Community Pillar, Passes at 75 in North Jackson

In North Jackson, Ohio, the community mourns the loss of Wilbur C. Wilson, a dedicated General Motors employee and an active member of various local organizations, who passed away on March 4, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Youngstown on July 23, 1948, Wilson's legacy is marked by a life of hard work, commitment to community, and a passion for the outdoors.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy

Wilson's journey from a young graduate of Jackson-Milton High School in 1967 to a respected high lift driver at General Motors spanned 47 years, showcasing his dedication and hard work. Beyond his professional life, Wilson was deeply involved in his community, contributing as a member of St. James Church and participating in numerous clubs including the Eagle Scout Troop 105, Ellsworth Sportsman Club, and Rocky Mt. Elk Foundation, among others. His love for nature and adventure was evident in his hobbies which included camping, fishing, woodworking, and hunting, with a memorable hunting trip to Maine in 2022 marking one of his proudest accomplishments.

Remembering a Community Pillar

Advertisment

Wilson's impact extended beyond his immediate family, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. Following the passing of his wife, Diane Masciangelo, in 2020, Wilson is survived by his children, siblings, and a community that respected and cherished him. The visitations and Mass of Christian Burial set for March 7 and 8, respectively, offer an opportunity for friends and family to honor Wilson's memory. The family's request for donations to the Boy Scouts Troop 105 or St. James Church in lieu of flowers reflects Wilson's ongoing legacy of community support and engagement.

A Legacy that Continues

Wilson's life story is a testament to the impact one individual can have on their community, through both professional dedication and personal passions. His achievements and contributions leave a void in the hearts of those who knew him, but also a legacy that will continue to inspire. As North Jackson and beyond remember Wilbur C. Wilson, his life reminds us of the value of community, hard work, and the pursuit of passions.