Warren Mourns Passing of Shirley Ann Selbe, Community Pillar and Ancestry Enthusiast

Warren, Ohio, is in mourning following the loss of Shirley Ann (Scott) Selbe, a revered community member and dedicated public servant, who passed away at 82 on February 28, 2024. Born on September 5, 1941, Shirley's life was marked by her commitment to community service, passion for family history, and the deep impact she had on those around her.

Legacy of Service and Community Involvement

Shirley's professional journey at the Trumbull County Welfare Office spanned three decades, where she retired as a supervisor, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and leadership. Her dedication extended beyond her professional life into various facets of community engagement. Shirley was an active member of The Vienna Historical Society, The Vienna Alumni Association, and The Trumbull County Women's Republican Party, among others. Her role as the former secretary of The American Women's Business Association highlighted her commitment to empowering women in business.

A Life Full of Passions and Interests

Beside her community and professional achievements, Shirley was a proud homemaker who cherished exploring her family's ancestry, a reflection of her deep-rooted love for history and storytelling. Her hobbies were as diverse as her volunteer work, ranging from gardening and reading to sailing—a testament to her adventurous spirit and lifelong love of learning. Shirley's social nature and zest for life endeared her to many, making her a central figure in her community and an inspiration to those who knew her.

Remembering Shirley

Shirley's legacy is carried on by her children, grandchildren, and a great-grandson, who, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, feel the profound loss of a matriarch. The community will have the opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate her life on March 8, 2024, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory can be made to The American Heart Association, reflecting her lifelong support for health and well-being causes. Shirley's departure leaves a void in the Warren community, but her contributions and the memories shared will continue to inspire and influence for generations to come.