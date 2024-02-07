Virginia Fay Roberts-Nash: A Life Dedicated to Service and Family

Virginia Fay Roberts-Nash, a long-time resident of Giddings, Texas, and a beacon of love, strength, and resilience, has passed away at her home on February 1, 2024. Born to Raymond Eugene Bilby and Mildred Fay Clary on August 27, 1948, in Graham, Texas, Virginia's life was one marked by service, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to her family and community.

Advertisment

Life of Service

Virginia embarked on her journey in healthcare after earning an associate degree in nursing from Temple Junior College. Her professional trajectory as an LVN spanned across various nursing homes and the Giddings State School. Such was her dedication that even in her final days, she was remembered more for her selfless service than her ailment.

A Life Well-Lived

Advertisment

Virginia found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She had a fondness for traveling, dancing, and playing bingo. She was an avid fisherwoman, but above all else, she found her greatest happiness in caring for her family. Virginia married James Nash on October 5, 2013, in Eastland, Texas, and together they crafted a life full of love and laughter.

Final Farewell

Funeral services were held on February 6, 2024, with Rev. Austin Jones conducting the ceremony. Her final resting place is at the Giddings City Cemetery. She is predeceased by her husband, James Nash, her parents, a brother, and two nephews. She leaves behind a legacy of love in her children Teresa Couch-Riggins and Michael Roberts, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three brothers, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a cancer awareness group, further testament to Virginia's lifelong commitment to service and care.

The arrangements were managed by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings, reflecting the community's profound respect and love for Virginia.