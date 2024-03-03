Veteran Journalist Kazi Nasiruddin Babul Laid to Rest: End of an Era in Barisal Journalism

The journalistic landscape of Barisal witnessed a poignant moment as Kazi Nasiruddin Babul, a stalwart of local media and a beacon for press freedom, was laid to rest at his family graveyard after funeral prayers at Kazi Bari Jame Masjid in Kashipur on Sunday afternoon. Babul's demise is not just a loss to his immediate family but marks the end of an era in the regional media industry, where he had been a towering figure for decades.

A Legacy of Leadership and Literature

Kazi Nasiruddin Babul's career was distinguished by his long-standing leadership at the Barisal Press Club, where he served as president for 14 terms and general secretary for one term. His dedication to journalism was paralleled by his contributions as the founding editor of the local daily Ajker Barta. Beyond his editorial and leadership roles, Babul was also an author, having penned 'Sangbadpatro O Sangbadikota', a testament to his deep understanding of and commitment to the field of journalism. His passing at the age of 72 at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital Research Institute in Dhaka has left a void in the hearts of many, reflecting the broad impact of his professional and personal life on the community.

Community Mourns the Loss

Upon the arrival of his body at his native home early on Sunday, a profound sense of loss enveloped not just the media community but also the wider professional and socio-political spheres of Barisal and beyond. The funeral and burial proceedings saw an outpouring of grief and respect, with people from various walks of life coming together to pay their last respects. Representatives from the media, leaders from different socio-political backgrounds, and officials from government and non-government offices stood in solidarity, mourning the loss of a figure who had significantly shaped the journalistic landscape of the region.

Continuing the Legacy

Kazi Babul's elder son, Kazi Russell, spoke to the mourners, carrying forward his father's legacy of strength and resilience in the face of grief. The funeral prayer, led by Maulana Khalilur Rahman of Nesarabad, was not just a farewell but a tribute to a man who had dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, justice, and the betterment of his community through journalism. As Barisal and the wider journalistic community come to terms with this loss, the lessons and values Babul instilled in his work and in those around him will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.

The passing of Kazi Nasiruddin Babul is a somber reminder of the transient nature of life but also a call to remember and celebrate the enduring impact of those who dedicate themselves to serving society. As the city of Barisal mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished journalists, the legacy of Kazi Nasiruddin Babul will live on, a beacon for aspiring journalists and a reminder of the power of the press in shaping societal values and narratives.