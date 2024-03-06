Veteran and Longtime Uncommon Farms Employee Norman R. Juers Passes at 76 in Bloomington

On March 4, 2024, Norman R. Juers, a respected veteran and dedicated employee of Uncommon Farms, passed away at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy marked by service and commitment. Norman's life was celebrated during a funeral service at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL, where military honors were bestowed in recognition of his valor and dedication.

Life and Legacy

Born on August 7, 1947, in Fairbury, IL, Norman R. Juers embarked on a journey that would see him touching many lives through his work and personal endeavors. After marrying Lona J. Garlock in 1966, Norman dedicated his life to his family and his career, notably serving in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War before embarking on a 41-year tenure at Uncommon Farms. Norman's passion for life was evident in his love for tennis, UCONN Women's Basketball, and traveling with his wife, Lona.

Community and Contributions

Norman's commitment to his community was reflected in his active participation in Our Saviour Lutheran Church and his support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. His work ethic, combined with his dedication to family and community, made him a beloved figure in Bloomington and beyond. Survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and a sister, Norman's legacy is carried forward by those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Final Farewell

The outpouring of love and support from the community, as well as the care provided by the staff at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and McLean County Nursing Home, underscored the impact Norman had on those around him. As Bloomington bids farewell to a true community pillar, Norman R. Juers's memory will undoubtedly live on through the many lives he touched. His contribution to his country, his work, and his unwavering support for his loved ones are a testament to a life well-lived.