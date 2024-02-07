Urdu Poet and Broadcaster Farooq Nazki Leaves a Void in Literature at 83

Farooq Nazki, a distinguished Urdu poet, journalist, and broadcaster, passed away at the age of 83 on February 6, 2024. His death is a significant loss to the world of literature, particularly for those who cherished his lyrical beauty and commitment to preserving Kashmir's rich cultural heritage.

Advertisment

Legacy of the Literary Luminary

Born into a family with a strong literary background in Jammu and Kashmir, India, his father was the illustrious Kashmiri poet Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki. Farooq Nazki's upbringing in an environment rich in poetry and literature significantly shaped his career path. His contributions to All India Radio (AIR) left an indelible imprint, making him a well-known voice for the preservation of the Urdu language.

Remembering a Cultural Icon

Advertisment

Despite battling various health issues, Nazki remained active in cultural and literary organizations. His profound contributions to literature, broadcasting, and Kashmiri culture earned him several awards and accolades. His role as the Director of Doordarshan and Radio Kashmir Srinagar highlighted the importance of labor in the valley through his work with the newspaper 'Daily Mazdoor'.

Loss of a Beacon of Hope

His significant contributions to Kashmiri literature and his impact on the cultural and literary treasure of the region were acknowledged by various political leaders and literary figures, including Haseeb Drabu, a former journalist and politician. Nazki was known for his literary prowess and unflinching faith in communal harmony and brotherhood. He offered comfort and inspiration to his community in times of turmoil and uncertainty, becoming a beacon of resilience and hope.

Farooq Nazki is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son, who carry on his memory and legacy. His death was due to a heart attack, compounded by lung issues. His passing triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes, leaving a void in the cultural landscape of Kashmir.