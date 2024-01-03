Toledo Mourns Loss of Firefighter Sterling ‘Butch’ Rahe: A Legacy Remembered

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department (TFRD) is grappling with the sudden demise of one of its stalwarts, Pvt. Sterling Rahe, known fondly as ‘Butch.’ Rahe, who served the department with dedication for over three decades, breathed his last at the age of 57. His tireless service as a firefighter, paramedic, and the department’s public information officer etched an indelible mark on the community.

A Legacy of Public Service

Sterling Rahe’s story is one of unwavering commitment to public service. Beginning his career with the Springfield Township Fire Department, he soon became a familiar face in the community, not just for his role as a firefighter and paramedic, but also as the public information officer for the TFRD. His interactions with the media played a pivotal role in keeping the community safe and informed.

Remembering ‘Butch’

The news of Rahe’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving a void that’s hard to fill. Colleagues remember him for his professionalism, kindness, and sense of humor. Flags across the city are flying at half-mast as a tribute to his enduring legacy. TFRD Chief Allison Armstrong and Springfield Township Battalion Chief Andrew Sauder have spoken highly of Rahe’s dedication to the community and the profound impact he had on many firefighters’ lives.

Final Tribute

The community is set to bid a final farewell to Sterling Rahe in a series of memorial events. Visitation is scheduled for Friday at Walker Funeral Home. A memorial service, including a ‘last alarm’ tribute, will take place on Saturday at the University of Toledo’s Savage Arena, honoring Rahe’s years of unflinching service. The TFRD has invited the community to join them in celebrating the life and legacy of a devoted public servant.