en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Toledo Mourns Loss of Firefighter Sterling ‘Butch’ Rahe: A Legacy Remembered

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Toledo Mourns Loss of Firefighter Sterling ‘Butch’ Rahe: A Legacy Remembered

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department (TFRD) is grappling with the sudden demise of one of its stalwarts, Pvt. Sterling Rahe, known fondly as ‘Butch.’ Rahe, who served the department with dedication for over three decades, breathed his last at the age of 57. His tireless service as a firefighter, paramedic, and the department’s public information officer etched an indelible mark on the community.

A Legacy of Public Service

Sterling Rahe’s story is one of unwavering commitment to public service. Beginning his career with the Springfield Township Fire Department, he soon became a familiar face in the community, not just for his role as a firefighter and paramedic, but also as the public information officer for the TFRD. His interactions with the media played a pivotal role in keeping the community safe and informed.

Remembering ‘Butch’

The news of Rahe’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving a void that’s hard to fill. Colleagues remember him for his professionalism, kindness, and sense of humor. Flags across the city are flying at half-mast as a tribute to his enduring legacy. TFRD Chief Allison Armstrong and Springfield Township Battalion Chief Andrew Sauder have spoken highly of Rahe’s dedication to the community and the profound impact he had on many firefighters’ lives.

Final Tribute

The community is set to bid a final farewell to Sterling Rahe in a series of memorial events. Visitation is scheduled for Friday at Walker Funeral Home. A memorial service, including a ‘last alarm’ tribute, will take place on Saturday at the University of Toledo’s Savage Arena, honoring Rahe’s years of unflinching service. The TFRD has invited the community to join them in celebrating the life and legacy of a devoted public servant.

0
Obituary
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jamaica Mourns the Loss of Second Educator in St Elizabeth in Two Weeks

By Olalekan Adigun

Beloved Bishop Lawrence Nicasio: A Pillar of Faith and Education Remembered

By BNN Correspondents

David Pierpont Gardner: A Towering Figure in American Higher Education Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Remembering Helen Halyard: A Legacy of Unyielding Commitment to Trotskyism

By Rafia Tasleem

Prestigious Artist and Educator Pope.L Dies at 68, Leaving a Profound ...
@Artists/Artwork · 51 mins
Prestigious Artist and Educator Pope.L Dies at 68, Leaving a Profound ...
heart comment 0
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John’s Standout, Coach, and Author

By Salman Khan

Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
Legacy of Longest Serving Calgary Councillor Dale Hodges: A Life Dedicated to Public Service

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Legacy of Longest Serving Calgary Councillor Dale Hodges: A Life Dedicated to Public Service
Loss of Renowned Scholars Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila and Mustafa al Trabelsi Leaves a Void in Islamic Cultural Studies

By BNN Correspondents

Loss of Renowned Scholars Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila and Mustafa al Trabelsi Leaves a Void in Islamic Cultural Studies
Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87

By Salman Khan

Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games and Results
14 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games and Results
Trae Young: A Rising Star Amidst Team Struggles
15 seconds
Trae Young: A Rising Star Amidst Team Struggles
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit
18 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Diverse Results and Emerging Talent
20 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Diverse Results and Emerging Talent
Thrilling High School Basketball Matches Across the State
27 seconds
Thrilling High School Basketball Matches Across the State
FAU Outperforms East Carolina in College Basketball Showdown
29 seconds
FAU Outperforms East Carolina in College Basketball Showdown
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Games
35 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Games
Animal Bites: An Unforeseen Burden on Meghalaya's Health Insurance Scheme
42 seconds
Animal Bites: An Unforeseen Burden on Meghalaya's Health Insurance Scheme
Enzymatic Production of MAGs and DAGs: Advancements, Challenges, and Future Prospects
47 seconds
Enzymatic Production of MAGs and DAGs: Advancements, Challenges, and Future Prospects
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
50 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
4 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app