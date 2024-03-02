Teresa Foulk, Beloved Norfolk Community Member and Mosaic Specialist, Passes at 59

NORFOLK -- Teresa Foulk, a revered staff development specialist at Mosaic and a treasured member of the Norfolk community, died at the age of 59 on February 24, 2024, at Faith Regional Health Services. Her passing marks a significant loss for both her family and the many lives she touched.

Life and Legacy

Teresa Lynn Foulk, born to Tracy and Lois (Crosby) Swoboda on July 27, 1964, in Beatrice, led a life marked by dedication to her family, career, and community. A Beatrice High School graduate, Teresa married Rick Foulk on August 6, 2005, in York, and was a loving mother to three children and grandmother to 11 grandchildren. She was known for her passion for her work at Mosaic, where she contributed significantly as a staff development specialist, and her joy in spending time with her family, especially spoiling her grandchildren.

Community Impact

Teresa's work at Mosaic left a lasting imprint on the community, showcasing her commitment to improving lives through her role in staff development. Her enthusiasm for her work and her work family was palpable, mirroring the love she had for her friends and biological family. Teresa's life in Norfolk, following her time in Beatrice and York, was filled with moments that exemplified her kindness, dedication, and loving nature, making her passing a profound loss for the Norfolk community.

Remembering Teresa

Teresa is survived by her husband, Rick Foulk; children, Michael (Jordon) Carnes, Gaige (Kaitlyn) Carnes, and Baily (Walker) Shaw; 11 grandchildren; and siblings Tracy (Heidi) Swoboda and Marla (Tim) Theye. Her legacy is also marked by the immeasurable impact she had on those around her, both in her professional and personal life. While no services will be held, as per the family's wishes, Teresa's memory will undoubtedly live on through the many lives she touched. The family's decision to forego services speaks to a private mourning process, respecting their wishes during this difficult time is paramount.

Teresa Foulk's journey through life reflects the essence of community spirit and personal integrity. Her contributions to her family, workplace, and community at large highlight a life well-lived, full of love, dedication, and genuine care for others. As Norfolk mourns the loss of one of its own, Teresa's memory serves as a beacon of kindness and commitment, inspiring those who knew her to carry forward her legacy of compassion and community service.