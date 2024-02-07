Sonja Frevert of Wausa Passes Away at 86; Funeral Services Announced

Sonja Frevert, a beloved figure from Wausa, breathed her last on February 4, 2024, following a short illness. The 86-year-old stalwart will be remembered in a heartfelt service on Saturday, February 10, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate the service, and her last journey will conclude at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.

Life Well Lived

Born to Esther and Knute Carlson on February 13, 1937, Sonja was a beacon of resilience and dedication. Her life on a farm near Wausa shaped her into a hardworking woman who was known for her hospitality and love for conversation. In 1957, she married Conrad Frevert. Their 67-year-long partnership bloomed into a loving family, including two sons, Darwin and Daryl.

A Legacy of Love

Her life was a testament to perseverance and love. She was a teacher before she dedicated herself to the rigors of farming and nurturing her family. Sonja's sharp mental acuity was a constant, even in her twilight years. She leaves behind a loving family - her husband, sons, daughter-in-law Patty, grandsons Travis and Tyler, and great-granddaughters Kaylee and Kendall. Her sister Virginia Johnson also survives her. She was preceded in death by her siblings Geraldine and Gerald.

Remembering Sonja

A visitation is planned for the evening before the service to give friends and family a chance to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the American Heart Association. The Daily News extends its condolences and stands ready to publish obituaries and death notices, offering free publication for basic notices and detailed obituaries for a fee.