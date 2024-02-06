Somerville Murder: David C. Shroitman Charged in Stabbing Death of Philanthropist Maryrose Fealey

In a chilling crime that rocked Somerville, New Jersey, 27-year-old David C. Shroitman has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Maryrose Fealey, also 27, outside her apartment on January 30, 2024. Responding to a call about an unresponsive female, the Somerville police found Fealey with multiple stab wounds, her car door open, and personal items scattered in the front yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unraveling the Crime

Following a search warrant, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office discovered a manifesto at Shroitman's residence, detailing a plan to kill Fealey. Further investigations revealed surveillance video and evidence from Shroitman's home and car that pointed towards his involvement in the crime. Shroitman, who had declined to speak with the police, was found attempting to clean his car with bleach, a move that added suspicion to his actions.

Charges and Arrest

Prosecutors have since charged Shroitman with a slew of offenses including first-degree murder, possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and hindering apprehension. Currently, he is being held at the Somerset County Jail, awaiting the legal proceedings to commence.

Remembering Maryrose Fealey

Amidst the tragedy, Maryrose Fealey has been remembered as a visual artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who founded nonprofits to assist youth with drug addiction. Friends and family described Fealey as a 'light' in the room, a testament to the profound impact she had on those she interacted with. Her legacy continues through her philanthropic work, even as the community mourns her untimely and tragic death.