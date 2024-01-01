en English
Obituary

Renowned Investigative Journalist, John Pilger, Passes Away at 84

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Renowned investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker, John Pilger, passed away in London at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy of powerful journalism and award-winning documentaries. The news was confirmed by his family, and the journalistic community and public alike have been pouring out tributes to the late journalist, expressing their admiration for his lifelong dedication to truth and fearless approach to journalism.

Unwavering Commitment to Truth

Pilger was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to uncovering truth. He was known for his fearless criticism of Western foreign policy, Australia’s treatment of Indigenous peoples, and his support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. His work often challenged mainstream narratives, bringing attention to global injustices and the plight of the underprivileged. Pilger’s investigative journalism was marked by a focus on uncovering and exposing abuses of power by governments and large corporations.

A Legacy of Impactful Journalism

Throughout his career, Pilger produced numerous impactful documentaries and articles. His work covered conflicts in Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Biafra, and he was named journalist of the year in 1967 and 1979. His iconic documentaries, such as ‘Year Zero’ and ‘Death of a Nation: The Timor Conspiracy’, brought attention to significant global events and sparked discussions on important social and political issues. His most recent documentary, ‘The Coming War On China’, was broadcast in 2016 on ITV.

Tributes Pour In

As news of Pilger’s passing spreads, tributes from colleagues, readers, and viewers are being shared, with many expressing their gratitude for his contributions to journalism. His death has been mourned by former colleagues and political figures, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and former Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow. Pilger is survived by his long-time partner, journalist Yvonne Roberts, and his two children, Sam and Zoe.

Obituary
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

