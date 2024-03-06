Renowned Fil-Am Physician Dr. Jose G. Vijungco Passes Away at 82, Leaves Legacy

Dr. Jose Galang Vijungco, a respected Filipino American physician and community leader, died at the age of 82 in Naples, Florida, as confirmed by his family to The Manila Times. Vijungco, celebrated for his significant contributions to the Filipino medical community in the U.S., founded the University of Santo Tomas Medical Alumni Association (USTMAA) of America Foundation. His initiatives have left an indelible mark on the community, making his passing a moment of reflection on his lasting legacy.

Life and Contributions

After migrating to Illinois in 1968 with his wife, Dr. Herminia David-Vijungco, Vijungco embarked on a career that would span decades of dedicated service. His early years in the U.S. saw him completing his residency at prestigious institutions before settling into a long and fruitful career as a radiologist at South County Radiology of St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Beyond his professional career, Vijungco was an esteemed educator at the St. Louis University Medical School, where he was twice honored as the "Most Outstanding Teacher of the Year." His leadership extended to serving as president of various medical and civic organizations, highlighting his commitment to both his profession and his community.

Legacy and Memorial

Vijungco's impact was felt not only in the medical field but also in his efforts to uplift the Filipino community in America. His role in founding the USTMAA of America Foundation underscored his dedication to supporting medical education and fostering a sense of community among Filipino American medical professionals. His later years were spent on mango farming, illustrating his diverse interests and dedication to his heritage. Vijungco's family announced that a memorial mass would be held in his honor at St. Agnes Church in Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, they have requested donations to the USTMAA, ensuring his legacy of support and community engagement continues.

Remembering a Pillar of the Community

Dr. Jose Galang Vijungco's passing is a significant loss to the Filipino American community and the medical field at large. His contributions went beyond his professional achievements, touching the lives of many through his leadership, mentorship, and philanthropy. As the community remembers him, his legacy serves as a beacon of service, dedication, and compassion. The memorial donations to the USTMAA in his name will further cement his impact, supporting the next generation of Filipino American medical professionals in their educational and professional endeavors.