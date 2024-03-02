Renowned Author and Business Owner Jane Arthur Passes Away at 81 in Worthington

Jane Arthur, a respected author and beloved owner of the Book Trader in Greene County, died at her home on Thursday, surrounded by family, marking the end of an era for the local community. Born in Fairbanks, Arthur's life was rich with civic engagement, a passion for genealogy, and a love for animals, culminating in her cherished work, "Coon Hunter's Daughter." Her legacy continues through her extensive family, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, following her peaceful passing at 81.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy of Jane Arthur

Jane's journey began on February 9, 1943, in Fairbanks, born to Emmitt Romine and Margaret (Payne) Lehman. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish the Book Trader, a cornerstone of Greene County's cultural landscape. Beyond her business accomplishments, Jane devoted herself to various interests and community services, including her membership in the Worthington VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies, quilting and genealogy, were only paralleled by her commitment to animal welfare and her literary achievements.

A Family's Matriarch

Advertisment

Survived by her children, grandchildren, and beyond, Jane's family reflects the breadth of her impact. Her dedication to her family was evident in her role as a matriarch, guiding and supporting her loved ones. The loss of Jane leaves a void in the Arthur family, remembered through generations from Ken (Denise) Bowser to the youngest great-great-grandchildren, a testament to her influential presence.

Final Farewell and Continuing Memory

The community will have the opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate Jane's life on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Worthington, with Pastor Steve Blaydes officiating the service. As Jane Arthur's story concludes with her passing, her memory and contributions to the community, her family, and the literary world remain indelible. The legacy of the 'Coon Hunter's Daughter' author and cherished community figure will continue to inspire and resonate within Greene County and beyond.