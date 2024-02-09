Remembering Vincent Michael DiMattio: A Pioneer in Art and Education

Vincent Michael DiMattio, an esteemed artist and professor of art at Monmouth University for more than half a century, passed away on January 17, 2024, following a valiant battle with kidney disease. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1941, DiMattio's life was a vibrant tapestry of artistic expression and dedicated teaching.

A Life in Art and Education

DiMattio's artistic journey began in his hometown of Quincy, where he attended Quincy High School. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Massachusetts College of Art and a Master of Fine Arts from Southern Illinois University. His passion for art led him to a teaching career, starting at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before finding a permanent home at Monmouth University. Over the years, DiMattio's influence grew, and he eventually became the department chair.

In 2013, Monmouth University honored DiMattio's contributions by dedicating an art gallery in his name. Known for his open-door policy and unconventional teaching methods, he served as a mentor to numerous aspiring artists. DiMattio's love for exploring new horizons extended beyond the classroom as he led study abroad programs, enriching his students' artistic and cultural experiences.

An Artistic Legacy

DiMattio's work as an artist was deeply rooted in abstract expressionism, drawing inspiration from the natural world and human nature. He found beauty in the discarded, transforming seemingly mundane objects into captivating pieces of art. DiMattio's mastery of color and form was showcased in numerous exhibitions throughout his career, and his work was featured in various publications.

A Family Man and a Beloved Teacher

DiMattio's life was not only marked by his artistic achievements but also by the love and dedication he had for his family. He is survived by his wife, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister, and several nieces and nephews. DiMattio was preceded in death by his son, Cole Stephen DiMattio.

As the art world mourns the loss of Vincent Michael DiMattio, his legacy lives on through the countless students he inspired, the art he created, and the indelible impact he left on Monmouth University's art department. DiMattio's work continues to serve as a testament to the power of artistic expression and the beauty that can be found in the most unexpected places.

In the quiet gallery that now bears his name, visitors can walk among DiMattio's creations, feeling the echoes of his passion for art and his dedication to the next generation of artists. The memory of Vincent Michael DiMattio will endure, not only in the vibrant colors and intricate forms that marked his work, but also in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege of knowing him.