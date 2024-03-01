Remembering Vikki Buhlmann: Community Mourns Loss, Honors Life and Legacy

ALBION, NE -- The community gathers to remember Vikki Buhlmann, a cherished member who passed away at 64 on February 28, 2024. With her funeral set for March 4 at Levander Funeral Home, Albion, her legacy of love, advocacy, and resilience remains.

Advertisment

Life Filled with Love and Service

Vikki Sue Buhlmann, born on December 23, 1959, in St. Paul, NE, lived a life marked by dedication to her family and community. After marrying Fred Buhlmann on May 19, 1979, and blessing the world with two children, she embarked on a career that spanned over three decades, first as a pharmacy tech at Shopko, then at Walgreens, and finally with Wells Drug in Albion. Her commitment to her family was unparalleled, often seen in the bleachers at her grandchildren's events or planning the annual family beach trip.

Advocacy and Craftsmanship

Advertisment

Despite battling breast cancer for 25 years, Vikki's spirit never waned. She became a vocal advocate for breast cancer awareness, touching many lives with her story of strength and perseverance. Her creative talents were another avenue through which she expressed love, crocheting and cross-stitching keepsakes for those dear to her. Vikki's crafts were more than hobbies; they were extensions of her love and legacy, cherished by all who received them.

A Legacy of Love and Strength

Vikki's journey on Earth may have ended, but her influence lives on through her family, friends, and the countless lives she touched. She leaves behind a loving husband of 44 years, Fred, two children, Jason and Julie, grandchildren, and siblings, along with a community that admired her resilience and generosity. As the sun sets on her life, the dawn of her legacy emerges, inspiring all to live with the same courage, love, and advocacy that defined her.

The loss of Vikki Buhlmann is felt deeply within Albion and beyond. Yet, in her absence, the community is reminded of the power of resilience, the warmth of family, and the impact one life can have on the world. Vikki's story is not just one of loss but of a profound legacy that will continue to inspire and uplift for generations to come.