Stephen Barry 'Steve' Sherman: Honoring a Literary Legend's Lasting Legacy

On a quiet morning in Peterborough, NH, the literary and journalism worlds dimmed slightly as news spread of the passing of Stephen Barry 'Steve' Sherman, aged 85. Known for weaving words and worlds together in a tapestry as diverse as fiction and non-fiction, Sherman's legacy encompasses a vast array of works – from cookbooks and hiking guides to mysteries and biographies. Born into a lineage of storytelling, with his father Gene Sherman being a Pulitzer-prize-winning journalist, Steve's life was a testament to a passion for not just capturing stories, but living them. His departure on January 7, 2024, marks the end of an era of vibrant storytelling and boundless creativity.

Advertisment

A Life Rich in Stories

Steve Sherman's journey began on July 26, 1938, in the Los Angeles area, rooted in a family where words were not merely spoken but valued as tools for change and understanding. His career was a reflection of his multifaceted nature – not just as a writer and journalist, but also as a photographer, painter, musician, and an avid nature lover. Sherman's contributions to literature and journalism were prolific, spanning thousands of articles and a diverse range of books. However, his talents were not confined to the written word alone; his artistic pursuits also included painting and music, showcasing his creative spirit's breadth and depth.

A Creative Partnership

Advertisment

The early '70s marked a significant chapter in Sherman's life, as he began a residency at the MacDowell Colony. It was here that he met Julia Older, a fellow writer and musician. Their meeting blossomed into a partnership that extended beyond their creative endeavors, leading them on an adventurous hike across the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. This journey not only solidified their love and partnership but also inspired a series of collaborative works that reflected their shared passions for art, nature, literature, poetry, cooking, and New England. Their relationship was a testament to their individual and collective creativity, enduring until Julia's death in 2021. Steve Sherman's life was marked by his intellect, gentle good humor, warmth, and charm, leaving behind a legacy touched by his legendary love of ice cream.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Steve Sherman's passing is not just the loss of a prolific writer and journalist but the end of a storied life lived with passion and purpose. He is survived by his brother Glen, nieces, nephews, and a community of friends who found in him a source of inspiration and joy. Sherman's works, a blend of factual reportage and imaginative storytelling, will continue to inspire readers and writers alike. The void left by his absence in the literary and journalistic fields will be deeply felt, but his contributions will endure, immortalized in the pages of his creations and the memories of those who knew him. As we reflect on Sherman's life, we are reminded of the power of storytelling to connect, to inspire, and to endure beyond the confines of our existence.

In a world where the rush of news and the clamor for attention often drown out the quiet, persistent voices that seek to enlighten and entertain, Stephen Barry 'Steve' Sherman's legacy stands as a beacon. Through his varied and prolific contributions, Sherman reminded us of the beauty of the world around us, the depth of human experience, and the joy of sharing stories. As we bid farewell to a man who was not only a gifted writer but a lover of life in its myriad forms, we carry forward the lessons of creativity, curiosity, and compassion that he embodied. Steve Sherman's story may have reached its conclusion, but his words and the memories he created will continue to inspire, challenge, and comfort generations to come.