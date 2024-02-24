Remembering Richard 'Herman' Hinz: A Life Full of Passion and Legacy in Cedar Falls

The streets of Cedar Falls, Iowa, will soon echo with the rumble of engines and the shared memories of a community coming together to honor the life of Richard Edward 'Herman' Hinz, who passed away on February 21, 2024, leaving behind a legacy fueled by passion and dedication. Born into the heartland of America, Herman's journey from the small town of Waterloo to the bustling garages of GE railcar repair, and the adrenaline-charged racetracks of Black Hawk Street Machines, paints a vivid picture of a life lived with determination and love.

Advertisment

A Legacy Built on Passion and Precision

Herman's life was a testament to the power of following one's passions. His career at GE railcar repair in Waterloo wasn't just a job; it was a canvas on which he painted his skills, precision, and dedication for over four decades. But it was outside the confines of his day job where Herman truly shone. As a stock car racer, he wasn't just participating; he was immersing himself in a community he loved, sharing moments of triumph and despair, all while showcasing the beauty of his beloved Mustang at car shows across the state.

A Family Man at Heart

Advertisment

Despite the roar of engines and the thrill of the race, Herman's heart belonged to his family. Married to Christie Kay Backerman for over four decades until her passing in 2017, he found love again with Tina Adinolfi, marrying her in a ceremony that symbolized new beginnings and the blending of families. Herman's legacy is carried on through his daughters, Katherine and Kara, Tina's children, Andrew, Anthony, and Kristin, and his six beloved grandchildren, each of whom carries a piece of his spirit and love for life.

A Community's Farewell

As Cedar Falls prepares to say goodbye to one of its own, the upcoming service and celebration of Herman's life, scheduled for March 9, 2024, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, will not only be a testament to the man but also to the community he helped build and inspire. Herman's story is a reminder that life is not just about the moments we live but the legacy we leave behind. His love for racing, dedication to his craft, and devotion to his family will continue to inspire those who knew him and the generations that follow.