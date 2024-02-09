Remembering Richard 'Dick' Sanne: A Lifetime of Service, Commitment, and Love

Richard 'Dick' Sanne, a cherished lifelong resident of Neligh, Nebraska, took his final bow on February 7, 2024, at the age of 96. Born on November 19, 1927, in the nearby town of Tilden, Sanne became a respected figure in his community through his years of dedicated service and commitment.

Advertisment

A Life of Service and Commitment

Sanne's early life was rooted in the values of hard work and perseverance. He attended Tilden Public School and Neligh High School, where he formed the foundation of his character that would guide him through a lifetime of service. Following his education, he enlisted in the United States Army and served with distinction in the 5th Infantry Division.

Upon returning home, Sanne embarked on a fulfilling career that spanned various roles and industries. He worked as a parts man, an ASCS clerk, and later became a federal crop insurance adjuster. Throughout his professional life, Sanne was known for his diligence, expertise, and unwavering commitment to his community.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Love and Family

On April 10, 1949, Sanne married his beloved wife, Norma Paul, in a union that would last a lifetime. Together, they raised four children and reveled in the joy of watching their family grow. Over the years, Sanne and Norma welcomed grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even step-great-grandchildren into their loving embrace.

Family was the cornerstone of Sanne's life, and he took immense pride in the accomplishments of his loved ones. His home was always open, and he was a constant source of support and guidance to those who sought his counsel.

Advertisment

A Man of Faith and Community

Sanne's dedication to his community extended far beyond his professional pursuits. He was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden and Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, where he served in various capacities and contributed to the spiritual growth of his fellow parishioners.

Sanne's commitment to service also found expression in his involvement with the American Legion, 40 and 8, and the Boy Scouts. Through these organizations, he mentored countless young men and women, instilling in them the values of honor, integrity, and selflessness.

Advertisment

As news of Sanne's passing spread through Neligh and beyond, the community came together to pay tribute to a man who had touched so many lives. In memory of Richard 'Dick' Sanne, donations can be made to Neligh American Legion Post 172 or Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh.

Funeral services will be held at a funeral home located at 303 East 2nd Street, Tilden, NE. As loved ones gather to bid their final farewell, they will celebrate the life of a man who embodied the spirit of service, dedication, and love.

Richard 'Dick' Sanne may have passed on, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the enduring love of his family. In the words of an old adage, "A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children." Sanne, indeed, was a good man.