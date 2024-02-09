Remembering Peter MacGregor: A Pillar of the English Folk Music Scene

In the quiet town of Bath, a chorus of mourning echoes through the cobblestone streets. Peter MacGregor, a beloved figure in the English folk music scene, passed away on January 27, 2023. At 81, MacGregor succumbed to a chest infection while undergoing cancer treatment at the Royal United Hospital in Bath.

A Life in Harmony

Born in Dorking, Surrey in October 1942, MacGregor was raised in Scotland, where he developed a deep affinity for Scottish ballads. His voice, a rich and resonant baritone, found its home in the hallowed halls of Edinburgh University. It was here that MacGregor began to weave his musical tapestry, blending the traditional with the contemporary.

The West Country beckoned, and MacGregor answered its call. He formed the successful trio Chanticleer, performing songs from the English tradition. The Bath Traditional Folk Club at The Hat and Feather became his domain, where he managed and regaled audiences with his exceptional singing and guitar skills.

MacGregor's reach extended beyond Bath, as he opened the BoA Folk Club in Bradford on Avon. His influence was palpable, becoming an integral part of the iconic Village Pump folk club and festival based in Trowbridge.

When Years Were Long

MacGregor's music was more than mere melodies; it was a reflection of his witty personality and keen insight into the human condition. He recorded his own songs on 'When Years Were Long', a testament to his ability to combine humor with political and social commentary.

But MacGregor's talents were not confined to the stage. He worked as an industrial chemist and later taught in the polymers department at Trowbridge College. His love for rugby was infectious, encouraging young players to participate in the sport, and leading him to become a director of the Bradford on Avon Rugby Football Club.

A Legacy that Resonates

MacGregor's life was a symphony of music, laughter, and love. He leaves behind his wife, Rosie, two sons, Doug and Ruari, and two granddaughters, Effie and Lola. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 20, at 11.45am at the West Wiltshire Crematorium at Semington.

As the sun sets on this chapter of Bath's folk music history, the echoes of MacGregor's songs will continue to reverberate through the town's ancient walls. His legacy, a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, will endure, inspiring future generations to find their voices and join the chorus.

In the quiet corners of Bath, Bradford on Avon, and Trowbridge, the strains of MacGregor's music will continue to play, a gentle reminder of a life well-lived and a voice that will never be forgotten.