Remembering H. Dunbar Hoskins Jr., MD: A Pioneer in Ophthalmology

The luminary of ophthalmology, H. Dunbar Hoskins Jr., MD, has passed away at the age of 84. His demise, on January 27th, leaves a void in the medical community that may never be filled.

A Trailblazer in Ophthalmology

Hoskins was an eminent figure in the field of ophthalmology, having served as the executive vice president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). His contributions were not limited to this role; he also held the position of founding director and director emeritus at the Glaucoma Research Foundation. Additionally, Hoskins was a co-founder of the American Glaucoma Society.

Education and Training

Hoskins' medical journey began at the Medical College of Virginia, where he completed his medical degree. His specialization in glaucoma was honed at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). His dedication to his craft led to his appointment as a clinical professor emeritus of ophthalmology at UCSF.

A Career Marked by Accolades

Hoskins' career was adorned with numerous awards and recognitions. Among these were the Laureate Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Distinguished Service Award, all bestowed upon him by the AAO.

Remembering a Legend

The news of Hoskins' passing has sent ripples through the medical community. His colleagues remember him not only for his professional achievements but also for his unwavering dedication to his patients and his commitment to advancing the field of ophthalmology.

A celebration of Hoskins' life will be held at a later date. As we mourn the loss of this remarkable individual, we also celebrate his life and the indelible mark he left on the field of ophthalmology.

Note: This article was written on February 12, 2024.

In the realm of ophthalmology, H. Dunbar Hoskins Jr., MD, was a guiding light. His passing is a profound loss, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of ophthalmologists. His contributions to the field, particularly in the area of glaucoma research, have made a significant impact and will continue to do so for years to come.