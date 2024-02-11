Remembering Greg Underwood: A Trailblazer for Justice and Equality in Norfolk

Greg Underwood, the trailblazing former Commonwealth's Attorney for Norfolk, has passed away at the age of 68 after a valiant battle with cancer. Underwood, who made history as the first Black man to hold the position, served with distinction from 2009 until his retirement in 2021. His demise was confirmed by the current Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, Ramin Fatehi, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

A Beacon of Justice and Progress

Underwood's tenure as the top prosecutor in Norfolk was marked by a series of progressive reforms, reflecting his deep commitment to justice and equality. Among his most notable achievements was the decision to stop prosecuting simple marijuana possession cases, a move that was hailed as a significant step towards ending the disproportionate impact of drug laws on communities of color.

Underwood also established the first Family Justice Center in Virginia, providing a safe and supportive environment for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. His refusal to seek cash bail for non-violent offenders further solidified his reputation as a champion of fairness and compassion in the criminal justice system.

A Life of Service and Sacrifice

Before embarking on his legal career, Underwood served in the Air Force as an aircraft electrician and later became an officer and Deputy Missile Combat Crew Commander. His military service instilled in him a strong sense of duty and discipline, qualities that would serve him well throughout his career.

Underwood joined the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's office in the early 1990s, quickly rising through the ranks to become the city's top prosecutor. Over the course of his more than two decades of service, he earned a reputation as a tireless advocate for victims and a fierce defender of the community.

A Legacy of Hope and Healing

Underwood's passing has left a profound void in the Norfolk community, where he was widely respected and admired. His colleagues remember him not only as a skilled and dedicated prosecutor but also as a man of unwavering faith, deep compassion, and unshakable integrity.

In the words of current Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi, "Greg Underwood was a giant in our profession, a mentor to many, and a friend to all. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched and the many ways he worked to make our community a better, safer, and more just place for all."

As Norfolk mourns the loss of its former top prosecutor, it is clear that Greg Underwood's impact will continue to be felt for generations to come. His unwavering commitment to justice, his dedication to serving the community, and his boundless compassion have left an indelible mark on the city he loved and the people he served.

In a world often plagued by cynicism and division, Greg Underwood's life and career stand as a testament to the power of hope, the importance of perseverance, and the enduring value of public service. His memory will continue to inspire and guide those who seek to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy.

Greg Underwood's passing has left the Norfolk community in mourning, as they remember the former Commonwealth's Attorney who dedicated his life to justice and service. Underwood's groundbreaking tenure as the first Black man to hold the position was marked by progressive reforms and a deep commitment to the community. His legacy will endure through the countless lives he touched and the lasting impact he had on the criminal justice system in Norfolk.