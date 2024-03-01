Remembering Glenn Edward Bakke: A Pillar of Austin, Minnesota's Community, Passes at 88

Glenn Edward Bakke, a long-standing pillar of the Austin, Minnesota community, passed away at his home on February 27, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of public service and community involvement. Born on July 8, 1935, in Albert Lea to Edward and Bernice Olive (Tukua) Bakke, he was a figure known for his dedication to helping others and his involvement in various local organizations.

Life and Contributions

After graduating from Austin Central High School in 1954 and attending Austin Community College, Glenn Bakke married Deanna Jean Hanson in 1957, embarking on a journey of commitment to his family and community. His career spanned several decades, during which he served in the U.S. Army, worked at Piggly Wiggly, and became an esteemed member of the Austin Fire Department. Post-retirement, Bakke continued to serve his community, notably as a State Fire Instructor and a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity.

Community Involvement and Hobbies

Glenn was an active member of several organizations, including St. Olaf Lutheran Church, the Gold Band Club, and the Austin Scuba Diving Club. His love for woodcarving, fishing, and scuba diving were well known among his peers. These hobbies, alongside his volunteer work, underscored Bakke's profound connection to his community and his desire to contribute positively to the world around him.

Legacy and Memorial

Survived by his wife Deanna, daughters Renae and Joyce, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Glenn Bakke's legacy is one of service, dedication, and love. A funeral service is scheduled for March 9th at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, where friends, family, and community members will gather to honor his memory. His life serves as a testament to the impact one individual can have on their community, through both professional endeavors and personal passions.

Glenn Edward Bakke's departure is a significant loss to the Austin, Minnesota community. However, his contributions and the memories shared with him will continue to inspire and influence those who knew him. As the community reflects on his life, his spirit of service and commitment to making a difference will undoubtedly live on.