Remembering Frank Ferrentino: The Heart and Soul of Tony's Pizza & Restaurant

In a community where the scent of freshly baked pizza dough and simmering marinara sauce have become synonymous with home, Francesco "Frank" Ferrentino's passing has left an indelible void. The founder of Tony's Pizza & Restaurant in Springfield, Frank breathed his last at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving family.

A Life Well-Lived: From Bracigliano to Springfield

Born in 1952 in the quaint town of Bracigliano, Italy, Frank served in the Italian military before embarking on a journey that would eventually lead him to Springfield. In 1974, he married Angelina Gisolfi, and together, they built a life and a family in their adopted hometown.

Before establishing Tony's Pizza & Restaurant, Frank worked at Smith and Wesson. In 1979, he and his wife, along with his brother-in-law, Aniello Gisolfi, turned a passion for cooking into a thriving business—a place that would soon become a cornerstone of the Springfield community.

Frank's Legacy: Love, Laughter, and Linguine

Frank was known far and wide for his love of Italian soccer, his delight in driving around with his grandchildren, and his unwavering passion for cooking. His culinary creations were a testament to his giving heart and calm demeanor—qualities that endeared him to patrons and friends alike.

Tony's Pizza & Restaurant was more than just a place to enjoy a meal; it was a place where people gathered to share stories, celebrate milestones, and create lasting memories. Frank's warmth and generosity were evident in every dish served, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Remembering Frank: A Final Farewell

As the Springfield community prepares to bid a final farewell to Frank, calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1-4 PM at Tazzini Funeral Home in Springfield. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, preceded by a funeral at 9 AM at the funeral home.

Frank is survived by his wife, Angelina, six children, and 14 grandchildren. His passing marks the end of an era, but his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and the Springfield community.

The loss of Francesco "Frank" Ferrentino has left an undeniable void in the Springfield community. The scent of his pizza dough and marinara sauce, once a comforting constant, now serves as a poignant reminder of the man who brought love, laughter, and linguine to the hearts of so many.

As the community gathers to pay their respects, they will undoubtedly remember Frank not just as the founder of Tony's Pizza & Restaurant, but as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His passion for cooking, calm demeanor, and giving heart have left an indelible mark on Springfield—a legacy that will continue to live on for generations to come.