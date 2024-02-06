Remembering Carol J. Jessen: A Tribute to a Life Well-Lived

On February 1, 2024, Norfolk bid a heartfelt farewell to a beloved community member, Carol J. Jessen, who passed away at the age of 85. An integral part of Norfolk's social fabric, Jessen's life story is one of resilience, hard work, and devotion to family and community.

A Life Well-Lived

Born Carol June Booze on June 11, 1938, in Redfield, South Dakota, she was the daughter of James and Olive (Emory) Booze. Carol became Mrs. Jessen when she married Jerry Jessen on June 20, 1955. Their union was blessed with four children: Steven, Dale, Wade, and Dawn, and a journey filled with both challenges and joy.

Throughout her life, Carol wore many hats. She worked at JC Penney's and Ken's Super Value in her early days, demonstrating a strong work ethic. However, her entrepreneurial spirit shone through when she co-owned and operated a truck stop restaurant and a butcher shop with her husband in Redfield.

From Redfield to Norfolk

The couple moved to Norfolk in 1981, marking a new chapter in their lives. They founded Jessen's Professional Insurance Agency, further cementing their footprint in the city they called home. Carol's love for her community was only eclipsed by her love for her family and her numerous hobbies, which included camping, fishing, baking, playing cards, visiting the casino, and most importantly, spending time with her loved ones.

Remembering Carol

Carol is survived by her children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, siblings, in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her life saw the sorrowful loss of her spouse Gerald, her parents, a grandson, two great-granddaughters, a grandson-in-law, and several siblings and in-laws.

The funeral services for Carol J. Jessen are scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, with Rev. Mike Gardner officiating. She will be laid to rest at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Those who wish to pay their respects remotely can do so via a livestream on the funeral chapel's website.

The story of Carol J. Jessen is a testament to a life well-lived, a life of service, and a life of love. She leaves behind a legacy that will inspire the Norfolk community for generations to come.