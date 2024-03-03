Remembering Andrew 'Charles' Kotwis: A Life Marked by Service, Salesmanship, and Sports

Warren, Ohio mourns the loss of esteemed resident Andrew "Charles" Kotwis, who passed away on February 26, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, community involvement, and a passion for sports. Born in Boydsville, Belmont County, Ohio, on August 12, 1939, Kotwis's journey from a military serviceman to a revered sales executive and family man paints a picture of a life well-lived.

From Air Force to the Business World

Kotwis's early years were marked by service and education. After graduating from St. John's Central High School in Bellaire, Ohio, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving four years in Europe during the Korean Conflict. This experience laid the foundation for his strong work ethic and dedication. Following his military service, Kotwis pursued higher education, obtaining a Business Administration Degree from Kent State University in 1963, and later attended the University of Maryland. His collegiate basketball career at the College of Steubenville showcased his love for sports, a passion that would remain with him throughout his life.

A Career in Steel and Legacy of Love

Kotwis's professional journey in the steel industry began in the 60s and 70s, where he excelled as a master steel salesman. Working in various capacities and locations, including Charleston, West Virginia, and Youngstown, Ohio, he eventually rose to the position of Vice President of Sales for Transworld Fabricating Incorporation of Niles, Ohio, in 1977. His career, marked by significant achievements and leadership, concluded with his retirement from J. Allen Steel in 1998. Beyond his professional life, Kotwis was a devoted husband to Jan Perzanowski, marrying in 1963, and a loving father and grandfather, whose zest for life and love for Polka Festivals, Fish Frys, and farmers markets were infectious.

Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Andrew "Charles" Kotwis leaves behind a grieving family and community who will remember him for his contributions, both personal and professional. He is survived by his wife, Jan, of 61 years, their children, and eight grandchildren, all of whom he was immensely proud. The Kotwis family has expressed their intention to celebrate his life at a later date, inviting friends and loved ones to share in remembering a man who touched many lives. For those wishing to extend condolences or learn more about Charles's remarkable life, visits to the family's chosen memorial site are encouraged.

Andrew "Charles" Kotwis's passing is not just the loss of a beloved family man but the end of an era for those who knew him in his professional capacity and in the Warren, Ohio community. His story is a testament to the impact one individual can have through service, dedication, and the simple joy of living. As the Kotwis family and community prepare to celebrate his life, his legacy serves as a reminder of the values of hard work, family, and making the most of every moment.