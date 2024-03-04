Patti L. Terry: Celebrated Nursing Director and Community Pillar Passes at 88

Born on March 5, 1935, in Brookville, Indiana, Patti L. Terry left an indelible mark on her community through decades of dedicated service in healthcare and her active participation in local organizations. Patti, who passed away on February 26, 2024, at Hendricks Regional Hospital in Danville, was revered for her contributions as the director of nursing and supervisor of surgery at Putnam County Hospital, where she worked for 40 years before retiring.

Advertisment

A Life of Service and Devotion

Patti's journey in nursing began after her graduation from St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis, following her early education at Short High School in Liberty, Indiana. Her career at Putnam County Hospital exemplified her commitment to healthcare and her leadership skills, guiding the nursing department and surgical supervision with expertise and compassion. Her dedication extended beyond professional boundaries, as she was also an active member of Tri Kappa, a philanthropic organization known for its community service.

Passions and Legacy

Advertisment

Outside of her professional life, Patti enjoyed playing golf, an interest she shared with close friends, and was an avid reader. Retirement saw her and her husband, Warren C. Terry, whom she married on September 5, 1959, relocate to New Port Richey, Florida, before eventually returning to Greencastle to be closer to family. The joy of her life extended to her sons, Lance, Drew, and Mace, and her four grandchildren, Conor, Morgan, Sydney, and Brendan, alongside her surviving sisters, Gerri Campbell and Judy Lange. Patti's life was enriched by her family, her career, and her community involvement, creating a legacy that continues through those she touched.

Remembering Patti L. Terry

The Terry family has chosen to commemorate Patti's life in a private memorial service, reflecting on her considerable impact both personally and professionally. Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home in Greencastle is handling the arrangements, honoring a woman whose life was dedicated to the service of others, the pursuit of knowledge, and the enrichment of her community. Patti’s passing is a significant loss, felt deeply by her family, friends, and all who knew her as a compassionate nurse, a committed community member, and a loving family figure.

As we reflect on Patti L. Terry's life, it's evident that her contributions were not limited to her professional achievements but were deeply rooted in the relationships she nurtured, the lives she improved, and the community she helped build. Her legacy, characterized by dedication, compassion, and a zest for life, will continue to inspire those who knew her and the many lives she impacted through her work and community service. Patti's story is a testament to a life well-lived, filled with purpose, love, and unwavering dedication to making a difference.