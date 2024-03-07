Ofelia Ibanez Achkar, Matriarch of Achkar Jewelers, Passes Away at 90

Presto, PA -- Ofelia Ibanez Achkar, a cornerstone of the Youngstown community and the matriarch behind the success of Achkar Jewelers, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the age of 90. Her death marks the end of an era for the Achkar family and the many lives she touched. Ofelia was the beloved wife of Jeres T. Achkar for 65 years, a devoted mother, grandmother, and a cherished member of her extended family.

Life and Legacy

Ofelia, born to Angel and Celia (Rubido) Ibanez, found her life's partner in Jeres T. Achkar, together establishing a legacy in Youngstown through Achkar Jewelers. Her dedication to her family and business was unmistakable, creating a network of support and love that extended far beyond her immediate family. Ofelia was not only a loving wife and mother but also played a significant role in the success of the family business, standing as a pillar of strength alongside her husband.

Remembering Ofelia

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at William Slater II Funeral Service, with a viewing scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. A funeral service will honor her life at Our Lady of Victory Church, reflecting on her contributions and the indelible mark she left on her community. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Melrose Cemetery, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and community service.

Legacy of Kindness

In lieu of flowers, the Achkar family requests memorials to be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, a testament to Ofelia's enduring faith and commitment to her community. Her passing is not just the loss of a beloved figure but a call to remember and embody the values she lived by - love, dedication, and service. Ofelia Ibanez Achkar's memory will continue to inspire those who knew her and the generations that follow.

As we reflect on Ofelia Ibanez Achkar's life and contributions, it's clear her spirit will live on through the many lives she touched. Her story is one of resilience, love, and an unwavering commitment to family and community. The legacy of Ofelia and the Achkar Jewelers will continue to sparkle in Youngstown, a lasting tribute to a remarkable woman.