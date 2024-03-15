NIJ Mourns Loss of Beloved Staff Member Mrs. Bola Ala After 28 Years of Service

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) is currently in a state of mourning following the death of Mrs. Bola Ala, a revered Senior Executive Officer in the Accounts Department. Mrs. Ala, who had been a cornerstone of the institution for nearly three decades, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, compassion, and mentorship.

During her 28 years of service at NIJ, Mrs. Ala worked alongside more than four provosts, earning a reputation as a humble, kind, and caring individual. NIJ Provost Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, at the Nights of Tributes event held in her honor, described her as a mother figure to all within the institution. Her unique ability to connect with everyone and her unwavering dedication to her role were highlighted by colleagues, including Mr. Femi Oribamise, President of NIJ Cooperative, who remarked on her meticulous nature and humility.

A Celebration of Life and Service

The Nights of Tributes, a solemn event held at the school's auditorium in Ogba, Lagos, saw an outpouring of love and respect for Mrs. Ala. Faculty members, account department colleagues, family, church, and neighbors shared touching tributes, all echoing her humility, devotion to Christianity, and selflessness.

Representatives from various church societies also shared their memories of Mrs. Ala, painting a picture of a woman who was not only dedicated to her profession but also deeply committed to her faith and community.