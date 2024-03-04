Neligh Mourns Loss of Beloved Resident Donald E. Wright: Memorial Service Details Announced

Donald E. Wright, a long-time resident of Neligh, Nebraska, passed away at the age of 84 on March 2, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of community involvement and a loving family. Wright's memorial service is scheduled for Friday, March 8, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, with Rev. Norlyn Bartens officiating, marking a day of remembrance for a life well-lived.

Remembering Donald E. Wright

Donald Eugene Wright was born on January 10, 1940, in Ewing, Nebraska, to Emmet and Mildred (Lehmann) Wright. After graduating from Ewing High School in 1959, he dedicated nine years to the Nebraska National Guard. Wright's life was characterized by his hard work in construction and bridge work, alongside roles at the Orchard Cheese Factory and Holt County Department of Roads. His marriage to Melva Lawrence on August 25, 1973, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater, was a pivotal moment, leading to a family that would grow to include four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Life of Interests and Contributions

Outside of his professional life, Wright was known for his love of fishing, hunting, and watching the Bob Ross Painting show, hobbies that reflected his appreciation for the simple pleasures in life. His commitment to his community was evident through his membership in the Neligh American Legion Post 172 and Grace Lutheran Church. These affiliations, along with his widespread reputation as a dependable and kind-hearted individual, underscored a life dedicated not only to his family but also to the betterment of his community.

Final Farewell and Legacy

As Neligh prepares to bid farewell to one of its cherished citizens, Wright's family invites the community to join them in commemorating his life. Visitation will commence an hour prior to the 11 a.m. memorial service at Grace Lutheran Church. Though burial arrangements are to be conducted at a later date in Ewing City Cemetery, the immediate focus remains on celebrating the life and contributions of Donald E. Wright. Survived by his spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sister, Wright's legacy is a testament to the impact one individual can have on their community and the lives of those around them.

Donald E. Wright's passing represents not only the loss of a beloved family member but also a profound loss for the Neligh community. His life, marked by service, passion, and dedication, serves as an inspiring reminder of the importance of community involvement and personal hobbies. As Neligh comes together to honor his memory, Wright's story encourages reflection on the values of hard work, family, and community service that define a life well-lived.