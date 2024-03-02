Millard Wayne Walter: Remembering a Life of Joy, Service, and Mischief at 85

On February 28, 2024, Millard Wayne Walter, affectionately known as "Red" for his vibrant auburn hair, passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital in North Lima, Ohio. Born on September 4, 1938, in Curtisville, Pennsylvania, Wayne spent most of his life in Niles, Ohio, before moving to North Lima in 2012. He leaves behind a legacy filled with dedication, love, and laughter, touching the lives of many through his work, family, and faith.

A Lifetime of Service and Friendship

Wayne's early career at Coca Cola and subsequent 30-year tenure at General Motors Lordstown showcased his remarkable work ethic and integrity. Known for his friendly demeanor, Wayne made lasting friendships and was respected by colleagues. Beyond his professional life, Wayne dedicated himself to his family and friends, supporting their endeavors and sharing in their hobbies with unwavering enthusiasm.

Passions Beyond Work

A man of faith, Wayne was a devoted member of the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ, where his spiritual life provided strength and guidance. His hobbies included camping, canoeing, bowling, and dancing, sharing many of these joys with his beloved wife, Karen June Shaw Walter, to whom he was married for 63 years. Wayne's knack for mischief and practical jokes, paired with his warm heart and humor, made every moment with him memorable and full of laughter.

Legacy and Farewell

Wayne's departure is mourned by his loving family, including his wife Karen, children Kevin (Theresa) Walter and Kimberly Walter (John), eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a close-knit circle of extended family and friends. His life will be celebrated with calling hours on March 4, 2024, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, followed by funeral services and interment at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Austintown on March 5. In memory of Wayne, contributions can be made to the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ. His joyful spirit, captured in the nickname "Dozer" by caregiver Amber Kaczmark for his adventurous wheelchair endeavors, will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.