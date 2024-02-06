Memorial Service Announced for Delores D. Jarvis in Norfolk

We regret to announce the passing of Delores D. Jarvis, a long-time resident of Norfolk, and formerly of Columbus, who departed this life on February 2, 2024. She was 85.

Memorial Service Details

A memorial service in her honor is set to take place on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The ceremony will commence at 10:30 am, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and well-wishers to gather and pay their respects to a life well lived.

Private Inurnment

A private inurnment has been planned for a later date at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The exact date and time will be shared with the close family members.

Arrangements and Obituaries

Responsibility for the arrangements rests with the Stonacek Funeral Chapel. In addition to providing funeral services, they offer guidance for families wishing to publish obituaries in the Daily News. This service includes the posting of a death notice and the option to include a photograph for a fee. Submissions can also be made directly by individuals via email or fax.

Delores is survived by her spouse Bill Jarvis Sr., children Bill Jarvis Jr. and Jeff Jarvis, five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Patricia Dale. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, a daughter, and several siblings.