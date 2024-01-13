Mario Bautista: A Luminary of Filipino Entertainment Journalism Passes Away

The realm of Filipino entertainment journalism mourns the loss of its luminary, Mario Bautista, who passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 77. The news was shared by his daughter, Hani, on Facebook, leaving the industry in a state of profound bereavement.

Decades of Distinguished Service

Bautista’s illustrious career commenced in 1965 at Channel 5, a television station associated with The Manila Times. In his tenure at Channel 5, he previewed films, contributed to TV show production, and eventually ascended to the helm of the film programming department, before the station was forced to cease operations due to martial law in 1972.

Unswerving in his dedication to his craft, Bautista soon resumed his career, penning film reviews for ‘TV Guide’ and affiliating himself with the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino. His insightful work quickly caught the attention of newspapers, leading to a series of columns and reviews for publications such as People’s Tonite and People’s Journal.

Co-founding the Star Awards

Apart from his written works, Bautista co-hosted TV shows like ‘Let’s Talk Movies’ and was a valued member of the Philippine Movie Press Club. His significant contribution to the industry was the co-founding of the Star Awards for Movies and Television, a platform that celebrates excellence in Filipino cinema and television.

A Tribute to a Legend

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) honored Bautista, underscoring his influential role in enhancing the creative quality in film and television. He was frequently remembered as a fervent storyteller and a committed professional, who continued to serve as an entertainment editor for The Manila Times and contributed columns to various publications until his last breath.

Bautista is survived by his children, Hani and Miguel, and his grandchildren. The details about his wake and funeral are yet to be announced.