Margaret 'Mare' Spicijaric, Southold Centenarian, Passes Away at 101

Margaret 'Mare' Spicijaric, a long-standing resident of Southold, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the venerable age of 101. Born in Croatia on April 28, 1922, Spicijaric had been a vital part of the Southold community for 40 years and was a devout member of St. Patrick's R.C. Church.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph, she leaves behind a legacy through her children Marija Krebelj, Antoinette 'Tonica' and husband Steven Sternberger, and Milica and husband Mario Nemaric; along with seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The community is invited to pay their respects during visiting hours on Tuesday, March 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Remembering a Life Well Lived

The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mare Spicijaric will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's R.C. Church in Southold. Father John Barrett will officiate the ceremony, ensuring a fitting tribute to a life marked by faith, resilience, and community involvement. Following the service, Spicijaric will be laid to rest at St. Patrick's R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church where she devoted many years of her life.

A Legacy of Faith and Community

Margaret Spicijaric's life story is a testament to the strength and perseverance of the immigrant experience in America. Having moved from Croatia to Southold, she effortlessly blended her rich cultural heritage with her new life, enriching the local community. Her dedication to her faith and St. Patrick's R.C. Church stood as a cornerstone of her life, guiding her actions and interactions with those around her.

As Southold prepares to say goodbye to one of its most cherished members, the impact of Margaret 'Mare' Spicijaric's life resonates throughout the community. Her legacy is not only in her immediate family but also in the countless lives she touched with her kindness, faith, and community spirit. The upcoming services offer an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to come together in remembrance of a remarkable woman whose life was a beacon of hope and love.