Margaret Folsome, Esteemed Music Scholar and Church Mother, Passes at 90 in Youngstown

Margaret Folsome, a revered music scholar and long-serving minister of music at Bethel C.O.G.I.C., transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 3, 2024, marking the end of an era for the Youngstown community. Born on January 11, 1934, Folsome's passion for music and her family's well-being defined her remarkable journey.

Legacy of a Music Virtuoso

Over her 48 years with Bethel C.O.G.I.C., Margaret Folsome left an indelible mark on the music world. Her role as church mother and former minister of music allowed her to mentor countless directors, church choirs, soloists, and musicians.

Through her dedication, many of her protégés went on to become renowned organists and pianists, a testament to her exceptional skill and inspirational teaching. Folsome's love for music was paralleled only by her devotion to her family, with whom she shared her life and passions.

Aside from her musical achievements, Folsome's work with the Youngstown Public Library Main Branch, where she served for over 20 years until her retirement in 1999, showcased her commitment to her community. Her involvement in various activities, including cooking, baking, and interior decorating, revealed a woman of many talents and interests. Yet, it was her role as a matriarch, both to her biological family and her extended church family, that stood as her most cherished accomplishment.

Remembering Margaret Folsome

Margaret Folsome's legacy is survived by her five children, twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends who will continue to honor her memory. Her life will be celebrated at Victory Church, underscoring the profound impact she had on those around her. As the community mourns her loss, the musical and spiritual foundations she laid will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.

With her passing, Margaret Folsome leaves behind a vibrant tapestry of musical and familial devotion. Her life's work, marked by love, discipline, and a profound connection to the divine, will resonate within the halls of Bethel C.O.G.I.C. and beyond. As Youngstown reflects on her contributions, her legacy serves as a beacon of excellence and a reminder of the power of music to uplift and unite.