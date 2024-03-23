Loss of Three Esteemed Judges Sends Shockwaves Through New Zealand Judiciary

In a tragic sequence of events, New Zealand's legal community is mourning the loss of three District Court judges within just one week, marking an immensely sad period for the judiciary and the nation at large. Former judge Philip Recordon, along with judges Jocelyn Munro and Bernadette Farnan, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to law and order across the country.

Unwavering Commitment to Justice

The trio served in various capacities, from general court and jury trials to family court, touching the lives of many with their compassionate and fair approach to justice. Recordon, who was sworn in as a judge in 2003 and served until his last judgment in March last year, was celebrated for his efforts to ensure that every individual seeking justice was met with respect and fairness. His contributions extended beyond the courtroom, notably remembered for his role in stopping the All Blacks' tour of South Africa in 1985, a move that resonated with the values of fairness and justice he held dear.

Colleagues and Community Pay Tribute

Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu and Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann were among those who paid their respects, highlighting the judges' hard work, humility, and the significant impact they had on their communities. The loss of Munro and Farnan was also felt deeply, with colleagues praising Munro's warm and empathetic approach, and Farnan being remembered as a powerhouse in her workload yet humble and kind in her demeanor. Their passing was commemorated at the Manukau District Court with a karakia and waiata, reflecting the deep respect and affection held for them by judges, staff, lawyers, and the wider community.

Legacy of Service

Their careers exemplified a steadfast dedication to the principles of justice, earning them admiration and respect from all quarters of society. As the legal fraternity and the nation mourn their loss, reflections on their contributions underscore the profound impact dedicated public servants can have on the fabric of society. Their legacies will continue to inspire future generations of judges and legal practitioners in New Zealand.