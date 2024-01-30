Loss of a Community Pillar: Remembering Mack 'Big Mike' Dandridge

In the early hours of January 26, 2024, a community in Youngstown, Ohio lost a beloved figure. Mack Henry Dandridge, affectionately known as 'Big Mike,' passed away peacefully at the age of 69. A stalwart pillar of the community, Big Mike's legacy is marked by a life of diligent work, unwavering love for his family, and an infectious spirit that left an indelible mark on everyone he met.

A Lifetime of Dedication

Mike was born on October 29, 1954, to John Henry and Jessie Lee Dandridge. He graduated from East High School in 1974, further honing his skills at the New Castle School of Trades to become a certified welder. His career spanned multiple steel manufacturing companies, but his true calling lay in his work as a mechanic and entrepreneur. Big Mike's reputation as an excellent mechanic, welder, and painter was cemented through his dedication at Jesse's Auto Body and his own enterprise.

A Man of the People

Big Mike's impact, however, extended beyond his professional achievements. He was fondly remembered for his strong will and non-judgmental nature. His favorite sayings, 'fasho' and 'who you wit!,' were a testament to his fun-loving spirit that touched everyone around him. He was a true family man, and his legacy will continue to thrive through his five children, 16 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and five siblings. Preceding him in death were his wife, Leilani Marie Ortello-Dandridge, son 'lil' Mike Ortello, and other cherished family members.

Remembering Big Mike

A funeral service to celebrate Big Mike's life will be held on February 5, 2024, at the Jaylex Event Center with a public viewing prior to the service. After the ceremony, Mack Dandridge will be interred at Belmont Park Cemetery. The family has entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services with the arrangements. Big Mike's memory will continue to inspire those who knew him, and his legacy of love and support for his family will endure.