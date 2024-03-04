Loretta J. Barth: Remembering the Life of a Compassionate Community Servant and Artist

Loretta J. Barth, a beloved figure in Brookfield, Ohio, known for her dedication to community service and her artistic passions, passed away at the age of 74. On February 28, 2024, after a valiant five-year battle with cancer, Barth's journey came to a peaceful close at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren. Born on April 17, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, Barth's life was marked by her commitment to helping others, her love for the arts, and her wonderful singing voice.

Life of Service and Artistry

Loretta Barth's educational journey took her from Wilson High School to Youngstown State University, setting the foundation for a life dedicated to service. Her career at the Sojourner House and later as the Coordinator of Community Services at the Help Hotline Crisis Center showcased her unwavering commitment to aiding those in need. Barth's work reflected a deep-seated belief in the power of compassion and the importance of community support.

Passions and Memories

Beyond her professional life, Barth was a person of diverse interests, including photography, animals, reading, movies, and music. Her excellent singing voice found inspiration in the talents of Maria Callas and Joni Mitchell, with a particular quote from Mitchell - "We are stardust, we are golden and we've got to get back to the garden" - resonating deeply with Barth's spirit, as remembered by her family. Barth's life was enriched by these passions, and they, in turn, enriched the lives of those around her.

Legacy and Remembrance

Survived by her life partner, Jeffrey Wittenauer, and her cousins, Barth's legacy is one of love, compassion, and creativity. A Celebration of Life will be held to honor her memory, with details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, reflecting Barth's lifelong commitment to helping both people and animals. The loss of Loretta J. Barth is deeply felt by her community, but her impact and the memories she created will continue to inspire.

As we reflect on Loretta Barth's life, it's clear that her contributions reached far beyond her immediate circle, touching the lives of many through her work and her art. Her legacy is a testament to the power of kindness, the importance of community, and the enduring influence of a life well-lived. Barth's story encourages us all to find our passions, to serve others, and to make the world a better place in whatever ways we can.