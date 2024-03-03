Johnston Township Mourns Loss of Beloved Resident Thomas A. Bedlion, Leaves Legacy of Joy

Johnston Township, Ohio, is in mourning following the passing of Thomas A. Bedlion, a cherished member of the community, on February 29, 2024. Born on Christmas Day in 1948, Bedlion's life was a testament to resilience, dedication, and the simple joys of family moments. His battle with Parkinson's disease came to a close in the comfort of his home, surrounded by the love of his family.

Life and Legacy

Thomas Bedlion's journey began in Warren, Ohio, where he was a beacon of commitment and hard work throughout his life. A proud graduate of Maplewood High School in 1966, Bedlion spent many years at Packard Electric, contributing significantly before retiring in 2007. Beyond his professional achievements, he was passionate about hunting and deeply valued the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His legacy is carried on by his wife Patty, children Thomas, Jeffrey, and W. Nicole, along with his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Remembering Thomas A. Bedlion

The Bedlion family invites friends and the broader community to celebrate Thomas's life on March 12, 2024, at Mecca Community Church Hall. The ceremony aims to honor his memory and share the stories that made his life extraordinary. Following the memorial, attendees are welcomed to a dinner reception, underscoring the communal loss and the collective remembrance of a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Patriot Hospice, reflecting Thomas's compassionate spirit.

A Community's Gratitude

The Bedlion family extends heartfelt thanks to Patriot Hospice for their unwavering support, ensuring Thomas could spend his final days at home with dignity. His departure is a significant loss to the Johnston Township community, which will remember him not just for his accomplishments but for the warmth and joy he brought into the lives of those around him. Thomas A. Bedlion's legacy will live on, a reminder of the enduring power of love, family, and community bonds.

As Johnston Township reflects on the life of Thomas A. Bedlion, it's clear his impact extends far beyond his immediate family. The collective grief and celebration of his life serve as a testament to the indelible mark he left on his community. Bedlion's story is one of love, perseverance, and the cherished moments that define a life well-lived.