Johnny Podkonyak, Beloved Lewellen Native and Navy Veteran, Passes at 90

Johnny Paul Podkonyak, a revered Lewellen native and dedicated Navy veteran, passed away at the age of 90 on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Lewellen Tiger Den, with Brenda Tophoj, PMA officiating. Podkonyak's legacy is honored through memorials directed to the Lewellen Rural Fire Department or Lewellen Tiger Den, as coordinated by Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Homes and Cremations.

Life and Legacy

John was born on October 12, 1933, in Lewellen, growing up to be a staple of his community. Excelling in sports during his school years, he carried his love for athletics throughout his life, with a particular fondness for Husker football. After serving in the Navy aboard the USS Lexington, John returned to his roots in Lewellen, making significant contributions to the local farming and ranching operations alongside his wife, JoAnn Grace, whom he married in 1958. The couple recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, marking a lifetime of dedication to each other and their community.

Military Service and Community Impact

John's military service from 1955 to 1957 aboard the USS Lexington played a pivotal role in his life, shaping his values of dedication and service. After his discharge, he seamlessly transitioned his service-oriented mindset to benefit his hometown, Lewellen. Whether through his work at the Patterson Chevron Station or his contributions to the family farming and ranching operations, John's impact on Lewellen was profound and multifaceted, leaving a legacy of community engagement and resilience.

Remembering Johnny Podkonyak

John's passing is a significant loss to the Lewellen community and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, daughter Jill (William) Campbell, son-in-law Sid Fessler, and a host of relatives and friends who will miss his presence dearly. As preparations for his memorial service are underway, the community reflects on the indelible mark John left on Lewellen, from his days as a spirited youth excelling in sports to his years of service both in the Navy and on the home front. His life's story is a testament to the enduring spirit of service, family, and community.

As Lewellen mourns the loss of Johnny Podkonyak, his life's journey from a young sports enthusiast to a respected Navy veteran and community contributor offers a narrative of dedication, love, and resilience. His story, deeply interwoven with the fabric of Lewellen, serves as an enduring legacy, inspiring future generations to cherish their community roots while embracing the call to service. John's memory will continue to live on in the hearts of many, serving as a beacon of community pride and collective memory.