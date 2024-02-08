Jersey City Mourns the Loss of Keith Olkewicz: A Champion for Education

In a somber turn of events, the Jersey City community is mourning the loss of Keith Olkewicz, a dedicated employee of the Jersey City School District and a cherished local figure. At just 37 years old, Olkewicz passed away, leaving behind a legacy of commitment to education and advocacy for fellow educators.

Advertisment

A Life Devoted to Education

Keith Olkewicz's journey in the Jersey City School District began in November 2012 when he joined as a paraprofessional. His passion for education and unwavering dedication to students quickly set him apart. In 2018, he ascended to the role of president of the Para Professional Association within both the Jersey City Education Association and the New Jersey Education Association.

Olkewicz's tenure as president was marked by his tireless efforts to secure fair contracts for paraprofessionals. His leadership was instrumental in negotiating a contentious contract, which was ultimately approved by the board of education last month.

Advertisment

A Leader Amidst Challenges

Despite facing a petition by union members seeking his removal several months ago, Olkewicz remained steadfast in his commitment to the cause. The concerns raised by the petitioners revolved around feeling excluded from contract negotiations. Yet, even amidst these challenges, Olkewicz managed to rally the community and secure a favorable outcome.

Former Governor Jim McGreevey, currently running for mayor of Jersey City, paid tribute to Olkewicz on Facebook. He praised Olkewicz's virtues and contributions to the school district, further emphasizing the impact he had on those around him.

Advertisment

A Profound Loss for the Community

The news of Olkewicz's untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the Jersey City community. His colleagues, friends, and family are grappling with the loss of a man who was not just a dedicated educator but also a beacon of hope and resilience.

Superintendent Dr. Norman Fernandez expressed his sorrow over Olkewicz's passing, extending condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the district. The outpouring of grief and support from the community serves as a testament to the profound impact Olkewicz had on those around him.

Advertisment

As the Jersey City community grapples with this immense loss, they remember Keith Olkewicz as more than just a paraprofessional or a union leader. He was a beloved figure who embodied the spirit of resilience, dedication, and commitment to education. His legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched.

In the wake of his passing, the community is reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Olkewicz's dedication to education and advocacy for fellow educators will continue to inspire future generations, ensuring that his memory lives on.

Keith Olkewicz, a devoted educator and respected leader, may be gone, but his legacy of service, leadership, and dedication to education will endure, leaving an indelible mark on the Jersey City community and beyond.