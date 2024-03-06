Jerry Thomas Edwards: Celebrating 67 Years with IBEW and a Life Filled with Love and Service

Jerry Thomas Edwards, a devoted husband, father, and community leader, passed away on March 2, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of service and love. Born on May 17, 1939, Jerry's 60-year marriage to Joyce Callister and his lifelong dedication to the IBEW exemplify his commitment to family and labor. His passing is a significant loss to his loved ones and the community he served with distinction.

Life of Dedication and Service

Jerry's life was marked by his unwavering dedication to his family, his passion for his work with the IBEW, and his service as an army paratrooper. His tenure as president of the Grantsville Senior Center for four years showcased his commitment to community service. Jerry's love for life was evident in his enjoyment of simple pleasures, such as spending time with his family during holidays, watching his great-grandson's baseball games, and participating in activities like playing the lottery and attending horse races. His involvement in various facets of community life made him a well-respected figure.

A Legacy of Love and Laughter

Jerry's life was a testament to the power of love and the importance of family. He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Wendy Durfee, granddaughter Amber Rose, and great-grandson Patton Rose, among other family members. Jerry's relationships with his family and friends were characterized by joy, laughter, and a deep sense of connection. The gratitude expressed towards Lucelly from Canyon Home Care & Hospice and the staff at Sandstone Millcreek for their care of Jerry highlights the community's support for him in his final days.

Remembering Jerry: A Final Farewell

The viewing and graveside service, scheduled for March 9, 2024, at the Grantsville 7th Ward chapel and Grantsville Cemetery respectively, invite those who knew Jerry to remember him in a manner true to his wishes—casually and focused on family. In lieu of traditional expressions of condolence, the family encourages doing something fun with loved ones to honor Jerry's memory. This approach reflects Jerry's lifelong emphasis on the value of family and making the most of every moment.

Jerry Thomas Edwards' life was a beautiful tapestry of dedication, service, and love. His impact on his family, friends, and community will be felt for years to come. As we remember Jerry, let his life inspire us to cherish our loved ones, serve our communities, and enjoy life's simple pleasures. His legacy is a reminder that the most profound impacts are often made not through grand gestures, but through consistent acts of love and service.