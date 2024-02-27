Janet C. Hanson: Matriarch of Norfolk's Hanson Family Passes Away at 89

Janet C. Hanson, a cherished member of the Norfolk community and matriarch of the Hanson family, has passed away at the age of 89. Her life, marked by dedication to her family, love for Norwegian cuisine, and active involvement in the American Legion Auxiliary, ended peacefully on February 12, 2024, at Edgewood Memory Care Center in Grand Island.

Early Life and Family

Born in Wildrose, N.D., on September 26, 1934, Janet's early years were spent attending local schools and braving snowstorms that often made attending school a challenge. Her marriage to Verlin Hanson in 1951 marked the beginning of a journey that saw the couple raising cattle and farming in rural Wildrose before moving to North Loup, and eventually, Norfolk. Janet's roles throughout her life included that of a housewife, mother, and a public-serving employee in various businesses.

A Life Well-Lived

Janet's retirement years were filled with attending her grandchildren's events, showcasing her unwavering support and love. Known for her cooking and baking skills, she took pride in preparing Norwegian delicacies for her family. Beyond her culinary talents, Janet enjoyed dancing to country western music and was an avid reader of newspapers, staying connected with the lives of her loved ones and community happenings.

Legacy and Farewell

Janet's legacy is carried on by her five children, 18 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, alongside a community that deeply felt her warmth and generosity. Her funeral service will be held at North Loup United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Loup Valley Veterans Memorial Wall or the family's choice. Janet's life was a testament to the strength and love of a woman who deeply cared for her family and community.

As the Norfolk and wider community remember Janet C. Hanson, her contributions and the joy she brought to many lives will not be forgotten. Her story is a reminder of the impact one individual can have through a life of dedication, service, and love.